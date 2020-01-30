Global  

Avenatti Could Get Up To Forty Years In The Slammer

Michael Avenatti was on the hunt for a big payout when he demanded millions of dollars for himself from Nike Inc.

That's what a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday in his opening argument at Avenatti's extortion trial.

Avenatti's attorney countered that the request was simply part of negotiations on behalf of Avenatti’s client, Gary Franklin.

The trial could last 2-1/2 weeks.

If convicted, Avenatti could face more than 40 years in prison.
