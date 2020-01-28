Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Palestinians protest against Trump's plan, which proposes to annex areas in occupied West Bank, including Jordan Valley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Middle East plan: Palestinians reject 'conspiracy'

The plan offers a Palestinian state but also recognises West Bank settlements occupied by Israel.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India


'Slap of the century': Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

manlykezako

#JulianNagelsmannIN RT @jeremycorbyn: Donald Trump’s Middle East deal is not a peace plan. It is a plan to lock in illegal Israeli colonisation and deny Palest… 5 seconds ago

TNNNewsOrBust

TNNNews says playoffs!!! RT @cnni: "The long-awaited Trump proposal leaves a universe of things to be desired. In one sense it represents a terminal case of diploma… 20 seconds ago

JohnBaldwin64

John Baldwin Trump Middle East peace plan will fail: Palestinian UN envoy https://t.co/Pw3FjDISjG via @YouTube 20 seconds ago

PauliPesto

Pauli Pesto RT @CNN: "The long-awaited Trump proposal leaves a universe of things to be desired. In one sense it represents a terminal case of diplomat… 22 seconds ago

TheKillidGroup

The Killid Group #West Bank, #Gaza Protests Turn to Violence after Trump's Middle East #Peace #Plan https://t.co/bEf2SU2pai 30 seconds ago

NilufarSharafeh

Nilufar Sharafeh RT @democracynow: "Our Rights Are Not for Sale": Palestinians Reject Trump's Middle East Plan https://t.co/E4jbogc4iw 31 seconds ago

Critarion_Force

Saif Ahmed RT @M_Fahadchishti: Trump's Middle East peace plan lays the groundwork for Israel to annex all of its settlements in the West Bank, making… 32 seconds ago

MunibUrRehman10

TV KHABAR RT @MunibUrRehman10: TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN: Trump Deal Of Century Palestine https://t.co/z0EuxBMp6D via @YouTube 39 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan [Video]Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan

The release of a U.S. peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was met with protests and clashes in the West Bank, as Palestinians rejected what they saw as a lopsided proposal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.