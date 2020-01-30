Global  

Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai over anti-CAA speech

Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai over anti-CAA speech

Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai over anti-CAA speech

Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai over an anti-CAA speech he delivered on December 12, 2019 at Aligarh Muslim University.

Dr. Khan is accused of making an inflammatory speech at the event.
