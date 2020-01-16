“Promise,” a song by Jimin of K-pop band BTS , has officially hit a new milestone on SoundCloud.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jimin’s Solo Track ‘Promise' Hits 200 Million Streams on Soundcloud Jimin’s Solo Track ‘Promise’ Hits 200 Million Streams on Soundcloud “Promise,” a song by Jimin of K-pop band BTS, has officially hit a new milestone on SoundCloud. On Jan. 27, the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published 2 days ago Havas Media’s Sedlarcik: First-Party Data Is the Answer to Privacy Regulations As more privacy regulations pop up, bringing on restrictions to how companies can use and handle customer information, the key for media will be first-party data, according to Havas Media’s US chief.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:52Published 2 weeks ago