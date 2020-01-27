Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees

When this plane landed in Tokyo Wednesday (January 29), it brought with it at least three new cases of the Wuhan virus into Japan.

Over 200 passengers were on the chartered flight - that was used to evacuate Japanese nationals from Wuhan.

Several countries including the US have begun flying their citizens out of the epicentre of the epidemic, which China has put on virtual lockdown.

Chinese officials say the death toll has climbed to 170 - and on top of the nearly 8 thousand confirmed cases - there's an additional 12 thousand suspected cases of the virus.

Japan's health ministry on Thursday (January 30) confirmed its three new cases.

And said two weren't showing any symptoms when they tested positive for the virus.

One of the major unknowns at the moment is whether people can be contagious before they even realise they're sick - which could make quarantine too late.

Governments and companies worldwide are taking drastic measures to combat the previously unknown coronavirus.

Sweden's Ikea announced Thursday it's temporarily closing all its stores in China.

That follows similar steps by other big international chains - with some closing up to half their shops there.

Companies around the world are warning of a financial hit.

It's also weighing heavily on the world's second largest economy.

One firm warned of a severe near-term blow to China's financial health.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION HEALTH EMERGENCIES PROGRAMME EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MICHAEL RYAN, SAYING: "…we are at an important juncture in this event" Meanwhile the World Health Organization said on Wednesday they're worried about the progress of the virus.

And said the relatively small number of cases outside China hold the potential of a much larger outbreak.

The WHO's emergency committee is set to reconvene behind closed doors on Thursday.

And decide whether now's the time to call this a global emergency.