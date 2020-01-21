Global  

Chinese villagers build wall to keep coronavirus out

WUHAN, CHINA — The Wuhan coronavirus is spreading in China like wildfire and with it the paranoia of Chinese citizens.

Aaaand they've gotten quite creative with their viral contention methods.

According to Skynews, villagers from different towns in China's Hebei province have taken the viral battle into their own hands.

Some have built DIY brick walls to keep out coronavirus zombies from infecting their people.

Others have written eery warning signs on street entrances that read: "No outsiders allowed in." Heard that coronavirus?

Ya can't come in!

UK's Daily Star reports poor hotel staffers in a quarantined hotel in Hangzhou China have had to deal with waves of passengers being screened for the virus.

They've taken a more… technological approach by sending robots to feed and sing?

For the possibly infected guests.

Hopefully the robot doesn't go all terminator on them.
