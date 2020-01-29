Global  

'We are in history right now': Daughter of project manager of new Wuhan hospital

'We are in history right now': Daughter of project manager of new Wuhan hospital

'We are in history right now': Daughter of project manager of new Wuhan hospital

Felicity Feng, a Canadian visiting her parents in Wuhan, said on Wednesday she was worried about her father, one of the project managers tasked with the construction of one of the hospitals that will be dedicated to treating those with the deadly new coronavirus.
'We are in history right now': Daughter of project manager of new Wuhan hospital

Feng's father, who is Chinese, was called to oversee the project at Leishenshan hospital, which is set to be completed on February 5.

He has been clocking in long hours on site, a concern for herself and her mother, who stayed home at their apartment.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Montreal with her husband, was visiting her parents over the Lunar New Year holiday.

When news of the outbreak broke, her parents urged her to leave, but Feng said she wanted to stay with them during the lockdown.

China's National Health Commission said the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 by late Wednesday, and the number of those infected rose to 7,711.

Almost all the deaths have been in the central province of Hubei, home to about 60 million people and now under virtual lockdown.

The virus emerged last month in a live wild animal market in the provincial capital of Wuhan.




