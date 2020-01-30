Raab and Pompeo visit Fortnite developers in London

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Epic Games - the developer and publisher of Fortnite - on Thursday morning to see examples of UK/US collaboration, innovation and excellence in the creative industries.

Report by Jonesia.

