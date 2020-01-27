Global  

Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos

Latest Premier League January transfer window round-up as Wolves complete the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Premier League transfer round-up [Video]Premier League transfer round-up

From Arsenal to Wolves.... The Transfer Show reveals the very latest transfer activity and speculation from all 20 Premier League clubs.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:28Published

