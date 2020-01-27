Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos

Latest Premier League January transfer window round-up as Wolves complete the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Akwaowo Essien RT @SkySportsNews : ⚡ PREMIER LEAGUE WRAP ⚡ With just 7 days of the transfer window remaining, who are your club looking to sign or offload… 3 days ago

90 Minutes Football News Newcastle #United transfer and takeover news RECAP: Winner of Oxford replay will face West Bromwich Albion in FA Cu… https://t.co/0XufSUW6bz 3 days ago