Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus

Commerce secretary WIlbur Ross told Fox that the coronavirus outbreak is a business opportunity for North American companies.



Tweets about this Sandy Fager Nelson RT @thedailybeast: It’s hard to believe he actually said this out loud. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said he thinks the coronavirus o… 6 seconds ago Korean Jesus RT @RedTRaccoon: Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus Outbreak in China Will Boost the U.S. Economy What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/CBr… 10 seconds ago Bells RT @eugenegu: Wilbur Ross saying the coronavirus would boost the American economy and bring more jobs makes me wonder if he’s the grandson… 12 seconds ago 999Username000 RT @owillis: republicans: how dare you call us cruel and unfeeling also republicans: its fun to profit from global pandemics https://t.co/y… 13 seconds ago Catherine Clifford Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus Outbreak in China Will Send Jobs to North America https://t.co/qNzGf7X6oa 18 seconds ago Miss Pilar Winters 🌊 RT @NumbersMuncher: Secretary Wilbur Ross on the coronavirus outbreak: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North Amer… 18 seconds ago NotLD RT @HerbCarmen: Remembering his days in the 14th Century, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross believes the Black Plague can save American ind… 21 seconds ago Johnny Resists RT @washingtonpost: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says China’s coronavirus "will help" bring jobs back to U.S. https://t.co/HyKom0VQkr 24 seconds ago