Ikea Has Closed All Stores In China Due To Coronavirus

Sweden’s IKEA said on Thursday that it has temporarily closed all its stores in China.

According to Reuters, the unprecedented closing is due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Initially, Ikea said they would be closing only half of their 30 Chinese stores.

The company also originally planned to shorten the "open hours" for each store.

The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China has risen to 170.
