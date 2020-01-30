Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

The Lakers also ventured out for practice for the first time since superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

Jake Reiner reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ilona84010600

ilona RT @GMA: Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence on the deaths of Kobe and her daughter Gianna with Instagram post. @tomllamasABC has more. https… 3 minutes ago

JBkitcat

JulieB RT @Reuters: Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, announced a relief fund for other victims of the crash that killed Kobe, his daughter and seven… 3 minutes ago

wanderness

Ness - An Introvert Travel Blog ✈ 'Breaks her silence". Like Vanessa Bryant owes anyone ANYTHING in her moments of grief for her husband and child. T… https://t.co/6t5G5iZzde 4 minutes ago

SerenityJane3

Serenity Jane RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant is thanking everyone for their messages of support during this difficult time and has now taken to social media t… 8 minutes ago

KarenPendleton5

Karen Pendleton RT @13abc: “To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families… 10 minutes ago

klwatofficial

Klwat Celebs Offer Support After Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Deaths of Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/Fnj2ddIfMQ 11 minutes ago

Mashable_ME

Mashable Middle East Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to publicly issue a statement for the first time since the devastating tragedy.… https://t.co/sI4UvrnRfI 13 minutes ago

Kiss108

Kiss 108 Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence on the tragic passing of husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. https://t.co/nwE1LsGAEj 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter [Video]Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56Published

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.