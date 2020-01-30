French court overturns guilty verdict on cardinal

Global  

A French appeals court on Thursday overturned an earlier ruling against Philippe Barbarin, a Roman Catholic cardinal who was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.

Emer McCarthy reports.
