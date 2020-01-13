Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bank of England keeps rates on hold ahead of Carney farewell

Bank of England keeps rates on hold ahead of Carney farewell

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Bank of England keeps rates on hold ahead of Carney farewell

Bank of England keeps rates on hold ahead of Carney farewell

The Bank of England kept rates on hold at Mark Carney&apos;s last policy meeting, citing an upturn in the UK economy after December&apos;s election.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK interest rates kept on hold at 0.75%

In Mark Carney's final meeting as Bank of England governor, policymakers vote 7-2 to keep rates...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK suffers weakest economic growth since 2012 [Video]UK suffers weakest economic growth since 2012

Expectations have been raised that the Bank of England will cut rates, after the UK saw its slowest economic growth in more than seven years in November. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.