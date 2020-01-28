Global  

Chinese woman spotted covering head with plastic bottle on train during coronavirus outbreak

A woman was captured covering her head with a plastic bottle on a train during the coronavirus outbreak in southern China.

The video, shot in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on January 27, shows a woman with a face mask and a plastic bottle on her head on a train running along the Line 2 of Chengdu Metro.

According to reports, until 14:22 local time on January 30, 8147 people have been infected and 170 have been killed by the deadly coronavirus in China.
