Londoners and tourists don more face masks amid coronavirus outbreak fears

Londoners and tourists don more face masks amid coronavirus outbreak fears

Londoners and tourists don more face masks amid coronavirus outbreak fears

More Londoners and tourists have been wearing face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak according to reports.

It follows news that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 170, and a confirmed case in Tibet means it has reached every region in mainland China.

This footage was filmed on January 30.
