Duke of Sussex has complaint about 'inaccurate' newspaper article rejected

The Duke of Sussex's claim that a Sunday newspaper wrote an inaccurate article about wildlife pictures posted on his Instagram account has been dismissed by a newspaper industry regulator.

Harry complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation that the Mail on Sunday breached the accuracy clause of its Editors' Code of Practice in an article published in April last year.
Duke of Sussex loses press complaint over wildlife photos

The duke said a newspaper article breached the Editor's Code of Practice in relation to accuracy.
BBC News - Published


