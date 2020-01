Thursday Midday Weather Update: Weekend Storm System 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:35s - Published Meteorologist Matt Peterson has your latest forecast. Meteorologist Matt Peterson has your latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thursday Midday Weather Update: Weekend Storm System WITH VISIT PHILADELPHIA WHICHIS PLANNING TO CELEBRATE THEPOWER OF SISTERHOOD ALL YEARLONG.SWITCHING GEARS TO WHETHERIT LOOKS BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE BUTIT'S COLD.IT'S THE END OF JANUARY.WE'VE BEEN SO SPOILED ANDYOU ARE GIVING AS YOU PREVIEWOF NEXT WEEK.I KNOW.LOOKING GOOD.SHORTS AND T-SHIRTS AGAIN.WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THESEVEN-DAY FORECAST.YOU'LL THINK IT'S APRIL.LET'S TAKE A LOOK OUTSIDE.CAPE MAY THE CLOUDS ARESTARTING TO INCREASE A LITTLEBIT BUT YES, WE'VE HAD A GOODAMOUNT OF SUNSHINE TO STARTOUT THIS THURSDAY.OUR NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORKLOOKING ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC.AGAIN, IT'S WERE YOU EVERONE OF THOSE DAYS WITHALL THE SUN AND THE KIND OFAFTERNOON WHERE IF IT WASAPRIL OR MAY YOU KNOW THEBEACH WOULD BE PACKED.UNFORTUNATELY IT IS THE END OFJANUARY AND IT IS A COLD ONETODAY.TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT YOU'REEXPECTING THIS AFTERNOON.COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK, LIGHTWIND OUT OF THE EAST KEEP USONLY IN THE 30'S AND WE'REAGAIN STARTING TO SEE THOSECLOUDS INCREASE A LITTLE BITAS WELL.SO, 38 DEGREES FOR THE HIGHTEMPERATURE ACTUALLY KEEPS USBELOW AVERAGE FOR THE FIRSTTIME THIS WEEK AS WELL.WE'VE BEEN HOVERING IN THE LOWTO MID 40'S MOST OF THE FIRSTCOUPLE OF DAYS THIS WEEK ANDIT'S ANOTHER COLD NIGHT FOR USTONIGHT AS WELL.WE'RE GOING TO IS IT A IT DRY,PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, CALMWINDS, TEMPERATURES DROP ITBACK DOWN TO 29 DEGREES.SO AFTER A SEASONABLEAFTERNOON, WE GET A NICESEASONABLE NIGHT AS WELL.TAKING A LOOK THEN INTO THEEND OF THE WEEK, OUR FRIDAYNOT GOING TO BE AS SUNNY AS ITWAS HERE TODAY.WE'RE GOING TO GO WITH AMOSTLY CLOUDY AFTERNOON.TEMPERATURES THOUGH WHATYOU'RE NOTICING IS WE'REJUMPING BACK UP INTO THE 40'SAND MAYBE EVEN THE CHANCE FORA COUPLE OF 50'S DOWN THEREACROSS SOUTH JERSEY TO ROUNDOUT THE WORK WEEK.READING, ALLENTOWN, THE LEHIGHVALLEY COMING IN IN THAT LOWTO MID 40 RANGE AND THEPOCONOS A COUPLE DEGREES ABOVEAVERAGE IN THE MID 30'S ANDWE'LL STAY DRY FOR OUR FRIDAY,AT LEAST FOR THE MOST PART.THEN AS WE GET INTO FRIDAYNIGHT, KIND OF EARLY SATURDAYMORNING, THERE'S GOING TO BE ACOASTAL SYSTEM THAT STAYS WELLOFF THE COAST BUT IT COULDBRING A COUPLE LIGHT RAINSHOWERS TO AREAS ACROSS THEJERSEY SHORE.TAKE A LOOK AT STORM SCAN3RIGHT NOW.NOT A WHOLE LOT TO TALK ABOUT.AGAIN, HIGH PRESSURE STILL INCONTROL SO A COUPLE OF HIGHCLOUDS STARTING TO KIND OFFILTER THAT AFTERNOON SUN BUTGENERALLY SPEAKING WE'RE STILLPRETTY COMFORTABLE.HAD OUR FIRST OF TWO AREAS OFLOW PRESSURE START TO WORK ITSWAY ACROSS THE CAROLINAS,COUPLE LIGHT SHOWERS JUST OFFTHE OUTER BANKS AT THIS POINTBUT WITH THAT HIGH PRESSURE INCONTROL, SUPPRESSED ALL THATMOISTURE OFF THE COASTLINE ANDWE STAY DRY BUT OUR NEXT ROUNDOF PRECIP, OUR NEXT SYSTEM NOWCOMING TOGETHER IN THE MIDWESTAND THAT IS EVENTUALLY GOINGTO TAKE A VERY SIMILAR TRACKTO THE SYSTEM THAT'S EXITINGTHE COASTLINE, IT'S GOING TOPULL IN SOME MOISTURE FROM THEGULF OF MEXICO AND AGAIN THATWILL GIVE US ITS CHANCE FOR ACOUPLE OF SHOWERS ON FRIDAYNIGHT AND THEN A WEEKENDSYSTEM THAT COULD COME OUT OFTHE GREAT LAKES, TOO.WE'RE TAKING A LOOK AT THISWEEKEND STARTING THINGS OUTFRIDAY AGAIN MOSTLY CLOUDYSKIES, AS THAT HIGH PRESSURESTARTS TO ERODE AND MOVE OUTTO THE ATLANTIC OCEAN, THERE'SOUR LOW COMING IN ALONG THEGULF COAST.BY SATURDAY -- EXCUSE ME BYSATURDAY, COUPLE OF SHOWERSARE OUT THERE.THE BEST CHANCE FOR THOSE AREGOING TO REALLY BE IN THEMORNING ON SATURDAY THANKS TOTHE FACT THAT THAT LOW'S WELLOFFSHORE AND THE BEST CHANCEWILL BE ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHJERSEY BUT A COUPLE OFISOLATED SPRINKLES COULD BESEEN HERE IN THE METRO ASWELL.SUNDAY THE MORNING COULD HAVEA LITTLE BIT OF WINTRY MIX ASAGAIN THAT PIECE OF ENERGYCOMES OUT OF THE GREAT LAKESBUT YOU SEE MILD AIR BUILDINGACROSS THE SOUTHEAST ON SUNDAYAND THAT'S REALLY GOING TOWARM US UP AS WE GET INTO NEXTWEEK.SO, 38 DEGREES AGAIN TODAY FORTHE HIGH.SLIGHTLY WARMER UP TO 46TOMORROW AND THEN WE'RELOOKING AT THOSE 40'S OVER THEWEEKEND BUT CLOSE TO50 DEGREES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOONAND THEN HERE IT COMES,FEELING LIKE SPRINGTIMEMONDAY, 58, EVEN IF IT IS ALITTLE BIT BREEZY BUT WE'LLHAVE SUNSHINE AND THEN 60'SGUYS, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.MAN, LIKE I SAID BREAK OUT THESHORTS AND T-SHIRTS.MATT HAVE I TOLD YOU YOU'REMY FAVORITE PERSON TODAY.





