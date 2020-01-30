Global  

George Osborne: ‘It would be nuts to cancel HS2’

Former Chancellor George Osborne says it would be "nuts to cancel HS2" given the "brilliant science and business happening in the North".

Report by Patelr.

0
Tweets about this

JohnLowe56

John Lowe RT @bbclaurak: George Osborne pops up to advise his former colleagues that it 'would be nuts' to cancel HS2 - couple of hours before meetin… 12 minutes ago

Ross_Jordan

Ross Jordan RT @keriweri: @George_Osborne I think you meant to say “it would be nuts to carry on and spend another £90 something billion just cos me an… 40 minutes ago

intrepid_man

Yorkshire Wolf @George_Osborne If HS2 does go ahead, it would be nuts not to start building from Leeds & Manchester and work southwards #NORTHERNPowerhouse 1 hour ago

Dominique_ITV

Dominique Heckels RT @itvnews: 'When you see the brilliant science and business happening in the north it would be nuts to cancel HS2.' George Osborne state… 2 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News 'When you see the brilliant science and business happening in the north it would be nuts to cancel HS2.' George Os… https://t.co/6gtLLjkQLW 2 hours ago

