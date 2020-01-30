George Osborne: ‘It would be nuts to cancel HS2’ 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published George Osborne: ‘It would be nuts to cancel HS2’ Former Chancellor George Osborne says it would be "nuts to cancel HS2" given the "brilliant science and business happening in the North". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Lowe RT @bbclaurak: George Osborne pops up to advise his former colleagues that it 'would be nuts' to cancel HS2 - couple of hours before meetin… 12 minutes ago Ross Jordan RT @keriweri: @George_Osborne I think you meant to say “it would be nuts to carry on and spend another £90 something billion just cos me an… 40 minutes ago Yorkshire Wolf @George_Osborne If HS2 does go ahead, it would be nuts not to start building from Leeds & Manchester and work southwards #NORTHERNPowerhouse 1 hour ago Dominique Heckels RT @itvnews: 'When you see the brilliant science and business happening in the north it would be nuts to cancel HS2.' George Osborne state… 2 hours ago ITV News 'When you see the brilliant science and business happening in the north it would be nuts to cancel HS2.' George Os… https://t.co/6gtLLjkQLW 2 hours ago