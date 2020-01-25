Global  

Can hospitals handle an influx of coronavirus cases?

Can hospitals handle an influx of coronavirus cases?

Can hospitals handle an influx of coronavirus cases?

With one case of the potentially deadly Coronavirus already confirmed in Maricopa County, hospitals across the area are bracing for the possibility of more cases.
