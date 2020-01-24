Global  

U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds

U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds

U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds

Construction workers remove damaged sections of the wall that the U.S. government is building on its border with Mexico, after a part of it blew over on the Mexican side due to high winds.
Recent related news from verified sources

Part of U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico

New panels of the wall in Calexico, California toppled onto the Mexican side of the border after high...
CBS News - Published

Trump's wall: High winds blow over section of US-Mexico border fence

The fence is part of the US president's attempt to improve the barrier along the US-Mexico border.
BBC News - Published


