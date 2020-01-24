U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds Construction workers remove damaged sections of the wall that the U.S. government is building on its border with Mexico, after a part of it blew over on the Mexican side due to high winds.

