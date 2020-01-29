Global  

Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower

During the Senate impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question from Sen.

Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that included the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.
Roberts declines to read Paul question on whistleblower

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has declined to read an impeachment trial question by...
Watch Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Be Forced to Read out a Trump Tweet at Impeachment Trial

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was made to read out one of President Donald Trump's...
Who Is Justice John Roberts?

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is the most powerful judge in America. He's just 64 years old. The conservative leaning, Harvard-educated judge is presiding over Pres. Trump's Senate..

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

