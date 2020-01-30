Global  

Healthy Living Solutions for the New Year | The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is back for 2020!

Stay tuned as we discuss helpful, easy, and delicious ways to stay healthy all year long.When you want a nice refreshing lift without the guilt, do it naturally with organic caffeine.

Stay tuned as we learn about GOJAI, the first certified organic caffeinated sparkling water in the nation.Straightening your teeth with ClearCorrect can go a long way toward extending the life and health of your teeth.

Here’s why.Ralph goes meatless!

To kick off the new year, celebrity chef Ralph Pagano visits the inspirational Coral Castle in Homestead, Florida.

He prepares a healthy bowl recipe using tempeh as the main ingredient.Plus, meet Jamie Martin, editor in chief of Experience Life magazine.

She’s sharing five tips to help achieve your goals in 2020 and beyond.Visit: http://www.thebalancingact.comLike: https://www.facebook.com/TheBalancingActFansFollow: https://twitter.com/BalancingActTV#TheBalancingAct #BalancingAct BAL3131
