Huzaifah Aziz - The new Stag in midfield

Always looking to improve as a player, Huzaifah Abdul Aziz has made the move to join Singapore Cup Champions Tampines Rovers Football Club and is looking forward to a busy season with the club involved in multiple competitions.

🦌⚫️🟡#1PlaySports #TampinesRovers #Football
