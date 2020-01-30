Huzaifah Aziz - The new Stag in midfield 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 1playsports.com - Duration: 03:17s - Published Huzaifah Aziz - The new Stag in midfield Always looking to improve as a player, Huzaifah Abdul Aziz has made the move to join Singapore Cup Champions Tampines Rovers Football Club and is looking forward to a busy season with the club involved in multiple competitions. 🦌⚫️🟡#1PlaySports #TampinesRovers #Football 0

