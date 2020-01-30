Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To China

Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To China

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To China

Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To China

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) filed a lawsuit Thursday in Dallas County seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the carrier’s U.S. to China services.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pilots just sued American Airlines to force a halt to China flights

Pilots just sued American Airlines to force a halt to China flightsAmerican Airlines had already canceled some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak —...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.com


American Airlines pilots sue to block China flights as virus unnerves crew worldwide

A pilots union filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to immediately halt American Airlines U.S.-China...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

igarcia

ivan garcia RT @AlliedPilots: We have filed a suit to stop all American Airlines flights to China, and our President, Captain Eric Ferguson, has direct… 3 minutes ago

JP7916

JP7916 RT @guitarviator: h/t @donlafertyjr Allied Pilots Association Files Suit to Halt American Airlines’ U.S.-China Service https://t.co/WInb… 22 minutes ago

realJosephRich

Joe Rich Kudos to the pilots for taking the stand the president is too afraid to do. https://t.co/qDLox0mp9y 31 minutes ago

JuliasJam

Julia RT @c_vandergriff: The union representing 15,000 @AmericanAir pilots sues the airline to get a "temporary restraining order to immediately… 1 hour ago

kdfw06

Oscar RT @StevenDialFox4: JUST IN: Allied Pilots Association Files Suit to Halt ⁦@AmericanAir⁩ U.S.-China Service. ⁦@FOX4⁩ https://t.co/vuyKUWjG… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: World Health Organisation declares global emergency [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: World Health Organisation declares global emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency. The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Hundreds Of American Airlines Pilots Picket Outside DFW Airport Over Contract Negotiations [Video]Hundreds Of American Airlines Pilots Picket Outside DFW Airport Over Contract Negotiations

American Airlines leaders have said they're optimistic about getting a new deal soon. The Allied Pilots Association says company negotiations, which have been going on for more than a year, are moving..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.