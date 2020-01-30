Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To China 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:23s - Published Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To China The Allied Pilots Association (APA) filed a lawsuit Thursday in Dallas County seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the carrier’s U.S. to China services.

