Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence, ' Greta Gerwig and Saorise Ronan's Unique Partnership & Linda Hamilton Out From 'Terminator' | TH

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:32s
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks her silence, 'Little Women's Greta Gerwig and Saorise Ronan open up about their unique partnership ahead of the Oscars and Linda Hamilton says she's done with 'Terminator.'
Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Kobe & Gigi Passing [Video]Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Kobe & Gigi Passing

Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence following the loss of Kobe and Gigi. Plus - Ex-Laker Smush Parker reveals what he wishes he could tell Kobe.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:04Published

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Death of Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Death of Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna

ABC7 morning co-anchor Brandi Hitt updates us on the tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in Los Angeles, CA.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:56Published

