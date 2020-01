UB officials provide resources, information on coronavirus for students & staff 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:34s - Published UB officials provide resources, information on coronavirus for students & staff University at Buffalo officials said there are no cases of the novel coronavirus at the university. Nonetheless they are taking steps to make sure students and staff stay safe and in the know. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UB officials provide resources, information on coronavirus for students & staff GOOD EVENING ONCEAGAIN..THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION, NOWDECLARING THECORONAVIRUS AGLOBAL HEALTHEMERGENCYA MAJOR CONCERNHERE IS THAT THEVIRUS COULD SPREADTO COUNTRIES WITHWEAKER HEALTHSYSTEMS.BUT WE WANT TOHELP KEEP THISHEALTH ALERT INPERSPECTIVE FORYOU.WHILE U-S HEALTHOFFICIALS CONTINUETO MONITOR THECORONAVIRUSCLOSELY-THEY WANT TOREMIND YOU THAT THEFLU REMAINS A MUCHBIGGER THREAT ANDTHAT YOUR TWO BESTDEFENSES AREGETTING A FLU SHOT-AND FREQUENTLYWASHING YOURHANDS.BUT ERRING ON THESIDE OF CAUTION...OFFICIALS AT U-B AREPROVIDING A NUMBEROF NEW RESOURCESTO HELP STUDENTSSTAY HEALTHY ANDAWARE.HERE'S 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALAERREBHI...,UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO OFFICIALSSAY IT'S JUSTANOTHER NORMALDAY AT UNIVERSITY --THERE ARE NO CASESOF THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS HERE.NONETHELESS THEYARE TAKING STEPS TOMAKE SURESTUDENTS AND STAFFSTAY SAFE AND IN THEKNOW.THEY'RE ADVISING THEUNIVERSITYCOMMUNITY TOFOLLOW CDCGUIDELINES AND TOMONITOR THEIR OWNHEALTH."BE TAKING YOUTEMPERATURE, LISTENTO YOUR BODY IFYOU'RE NOT FEELINGWELL. WE'RE LOOKINGFOR FEVER,EVALUATING FORCOUGH ANDSHORTNESS OFBREATH."UNIVERSITY OFFICIALSPUT ALL THISINFORMATION TO TRYAND ADDRESS ANYQUESTIONS ON THISWEBSITE."WE DO BELIEVE THATACTIVE ANDCONSISTENTCOMMUNICATIONS AREAN IMPORTANT PART OFOUR EFFORTS TO KEEPOUR COMMUNITYSAFE."IN ADDITION, THEY'VEREACHED OUT THEUNIVERSITY'S 1,500CHINESE STUDENTS,HALF OF WHOM MAYHAVE GONE TO CHINAOVER THE BREAK.IF THEY EXPERIENCESYMPTOMS, THIS ISWHAT THEY SHOULDDO."WE REALLY WANTTHEM TO BECONTACTING US. WEWILL THEN WORK WITHTHEM AND THE LOCALHEALTH DEPARTMENTWITH GUIDANCE FROMTHE STATE TODETERMINE IF TESTINGIS NECESSARY."THE ERIE COUNTYDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH IS THEOFFICIAL SOURCE OFINFORMATION ABOUTCONFIRMED CASES,WHETHER AT UB ORANYWHERE IN THECOUNTY."WE HAVE NOTSWITCHED TOEMERGENCY MODE, SOFAR IT'S REALLY BEEN AREALLY WELL RUNEXERCISE INCONSISTENTCOMMUNICATION.""WE HAVE ALSOREVIEWED PLANS THATWERE PUT IN PLACEYEARS AGO FOR ANEBOLA PANDEMIC. ANDSOME OF THE THINGSTHAT WE'VE PLANNEDFOR ARE ACTUALLY IFTHIS WERE TO BECOMEA WORSE SITUATIONWITH THE CORONAVIRUS, WE WOULDJUST IMPLEMENT OURPLANS."THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATIONDECLAREDCORONAVIRUS AGLOBAL HEALTHEMERGENCY ONTHURSDAY WITH 170PEOPLE IN CHINA NOWKNOWN TO HAVE DIEDFROM THE VIRUS.IN BUFFALO, ALAERREBHI 7 EW





