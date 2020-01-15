Electric Kingdom Movie Documentary

Electric Kingdom Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Electric Kingdom is a behind the scenes documentary following the first Formula E electric car race in the Middle East.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, famous as being the world’s largest producer of oil, played host to an electric car race to make a statement.

Sustainability is a core focus of the nation’s 2030 vision and Electric Kingdom captures history as the Saudi’s host Formula E in the capital Rhiyad.

The film explores how a nation of motor enthusiasts reacts to this electric future and follows the team responsible for hosting the massive race and concert event.

Electric Kingdom captures a series of firsts in the traditionally closed off nation.

The first women to drive an electric race car in Saudi, the first Western Concert in Saudi Arabia and the first of what will be a multi year race series hosted in the Unesco heritage site of Ad Diriyah.