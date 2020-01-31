Candy for the Whole Family at Aunt Charlotte's Candies

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:51s
A South Jersey candy shop is celebrating a century of sweetness.

The fourth-generation family-owned shop started in 1920 with the present-day owner’s grandfather making caramels out of his basement and selling them from a wagon and then a Model T Ford.

He’d drive around town selling the individually wrapped caramels for a penny apiece.

Aunt Charlotte’s Candies is now in a former feed store on N.

Maple Avenue in Maple Shade.

It’s run by the founder’s granddaughters and great-grandson and it still stays true to that original caramel recipe.

The candy makers believe the chocolate is a key to longevity and they all eat dozens of pieces a day.
