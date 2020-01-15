Tesla Model 3 Production Delayed In China

Global  

Elon Musk finally got his Tesla factory in China and now production has been delayed.

According to CNN, the deadly Wuhan virus outbreak caused the delay in the Shanghai factory.

Officials in Shanghai extended the Lunar New Year holiday to Feb.

9, in hopes of containing the outbreak.

Tesla’s chief financial officer said the damages to their earnings will be limited since they are in the early stages.
