Helicopter Crash First Responders Learned of Kobe Bryant's Death from Cellphone News Alerts

Many first responders at the scene of the Calabasas helicopter crash on Sunday did not know that the death toll was nine, with Kobe Bryant among the deceased, until they received news alerts on their phones.
