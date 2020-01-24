Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Pentagon > Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon

Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon

Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon

The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon



Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCTV NewsCBC.caDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comNPRNewsyJapan TodayIndiaTimesTIME


Pentagon seeking Iraqi permission to deploy missile defenses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has asked Iraq for permission to put Patriot missile systems at...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: #Pentagon https://t.co/RR9zkD20IF https://t.co/RUA2IAJ1AS #Sharjah24 5 hours ago

rich4freedom

Richard Puglisi 34 US service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike < .@POTUS .… https://t.co/uafxRJiQe9 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike [Video]Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike

IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike [Video]34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.