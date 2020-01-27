Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Union Minister Giriraj Singh equates Shaheen Bagh to Khilafat movement

Union Minister Giriraj Singh equates Shaheen Bagh to Khilafat movement

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Union Minister Giriraj Singh equates Shaheen Bagh to Khilafat movementUnion Minister Giriraj Singh equates Shaheen Bagh to Khilafat movement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING NEWS: Shaheen Bagh is being used to produce squads of suicide bombers: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

PM Modi also announced in the Lok Sabha his government's readiness to reach out to different sections...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusaddiquieHusa

Musaddiquie Husain RT @IndiasMuslims: Shaheen Bagh becoming breeding ground for suicide bombers: Union minister Giriraj Singh In an unverified video few niqa… 3 minutes ago

nimo_news

NiMo News - India Shaheen Bagh becoming breeding ground for suicide bombers: Union minister Giriraj Singh https://t.co/18ivDyt1JL https://t.co/Plw6gJQ1S9 7 minutes ago

skp__2016

SKP RT @Kishan561: Minister @girirajsinghbjp has said that Shaheen Bagh has become breeding ground for suicide bombers plotting against the cou… 9 minutes ago

HarisHameed88

Muhamad Haris Hameed RT @faizan0008: Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer a movement. Suicide bombers are being trained here @girirajsinghbjp I think he talking… 10 minutes ago

TPINewz

ThePrevalentIndia Shaheen Bagh Training Squads Of Suicide Bombers: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Read Here: https://t.co/LmXwRegmYK… https://t.co/3XI3I0NVXI 12 minutes ago

Mohamme94196603

S.M. Sadik Hussaini RT @ndtv: #ShaheenBagh now suicide bombers' breeding ground: Union Minister Giriraj Singh https://t.co/Bzrn3VCLZX https://t.co/H34ZzRAsZc 16 minutes ago

Manasi71

Manasi7 New Delhi: Union Minister and senor BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Thursday stoked a controversy, alleged that suicide… https://t.co/FsJwoWXVsg 22 minutes ago

news_ain

AIN NEWS 24 Shaheen Bagh training squads of suicide bombers, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh Union Minister Giriraj Singh ha… https://t.co/mjB2HWT9uY 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA [Video]BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted the protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, while ex-central minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India idea | Oneindia News [Video]Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India idea | Oneindia News

CJI agrees to hear death row convict's plea urgently, CJI says nothing more urgent than plea of someone who is going to be hanged, Chidambaram says those opposed to Shaheen Bagh are opposed to Gandhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.