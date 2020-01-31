Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

A new U.S. State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan as confirmed cases worldwide surpass SARS.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: US tells citizens not to travel to China

The State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and...
Khaleej Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jrsdoor_john

John Chavez 🇺🇸. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @jamesplake721: I love that there's a travel warning that says Don't travel to China. I'm not leaving America even if I had the money ri… 17 seconds ago

pauleenramos

Pau RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. issued a "do not travel" to China advisory, its strongest warning reserved for the most dangerous situ… 32 seconds ago

SimonIshihara

Simon Ishihara US advises against travel to China | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/A1w8mrv6b6. “DO NOT: DO NOT: DO NOT CATC… https://t.co/ADCbEUF3TZ 42 seconds ago

sophia230371

Sophia230371 RT @ArutzSheva_En: Travel warning issued for China https://t.co/QJj3oxtJDn 1 minute ago

ArutzSheva_En

Arutz Sheva Travel warning issued for China https://t.co/QJj3oxtJDn 3 minutes ago

Leon78476541

Leon RT @htommy998: 1/30 #CoronavirusOutbreak China gov lied on death toll! Not sure what the real number is you need to time 10 or 100 to get… 4 minutes ago

KatiaPeruka

Katia LulaLivre Já RT @Reuters: The U.S. State Department escalated its travel advisory warning for China to the same level as Afghanistan and Iraq as the tol… 4 minutes ago

jamesplake721

BROTHER LAKE🇺🇸🇮🇱Q I love that there's a travel warning that says Don't travel to China. I'm not leaving America even if I had the money right now. 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.