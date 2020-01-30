Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.Seven large white Horseman coaches and four ambulances are currently waiting at the RAF's largest station.They are thought to be there to take the 150 UK nationals to be quarantined at a centre believed to be Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.They will be monitored and treated if any symptoms develop and will be staying in an accommodation block usually designated for NHS staff.The remaining passengers of the plane will then fly to another EU airport.An onlooker at RAF Brize Norton said: "There's not much happening at the moment - but there are lots of staff walking around in combats and high vis vests."The coaches and ambulances arrived earlier this morning so they're just waiting for the passengers now, everyone is all on hands on deck at the moment."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.Seven large white Horseman coaches and four ambulances are currently waiting at the RAF's largest station.They are thought to be there to take the 150 UK nationals to be quarantined at a centre believed to be Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.They will be monitored and treated if any symptoms develop and will be staying in an accommodation block usually designated for NHS staff.The remaining passengers of the plane will then fly to another EU airport.An onlooker at RAF Brize Norton said: "There's not much happening at the moment - but there are lots of staff walking around in combats and high vis vests."The coaches and ambulances arrived earlier this morning so they're just waiting for the passengers now, everyone is all on hands on deck at the moment."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

British citizen in Wuhan reveals why he's decided against returning to UK [Video]British citizen in Wuhan reveals why he's decided against returning to UK

Interview with Chris Hill, a British citizen who lives in Wuhan with his wife and four-year-old daughter. Mr Hill said he chose not to use the upcoming repatriation flight after the Foreign and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations [Video]Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discuss Huawei and the return of British citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan at the Policy Exchange in London. Mr Raab said he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.