Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

The State Department has issued a new warning urging Americans against traveling to China.

It comes as the country has confirmed almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 200 deaths.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wuhan citizens “freaking out” over coronavirus, American stranded in city says

The U.S. government is racing to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China, where the deadly coronavirus...
CBS News - Published

China Extends Lunar New Year In Effort To Contain Coronavirus

China Extends Lunar New Year In Effort To Contain CoronavirusWatch VideoOn Monday, China extended its Lunar New Year holiday in an effort to control the deadly...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •The AgeSydney Morning HeraldBusiness Insider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

danvzla

DANVZLA Coronavirus: Two people in UK test positive for deadly virus | The Independent https://t.co/oea2fDtv4c 1 minute ago

teaisfortechno

Owl RT @SkyNews: China is building a new 1,000-bed hospital in five days to treat victims of the new deadly coronavirus. Get the latest on the… 41 minutes ago

ISIYAKULAWAL3

🆂🅸🅼🅿🅻🅴 🅱🅾🆈 RT @Independent: US urges Americans in China to leave amid deadly coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/DWJNcHOi1q 52 minutes ago

BNN2020

The Bible News Network Coronavirus: US urges Americans in China to leave amid deadly outbreak | The Independent https://t.co/TD8bvDNPO9 54 minutes ago

whimchic

whimchic RT @juliaoftoronto: It's important to remember now: Just because the #coronavirus outbreak is now officially a global health emergency does… 58 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent US urges Americans in China to leave amid deadly coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/DWJNcHOi1q 1 hour ago

travelmoneyfind

travelmoneyfinder Coronavirus: US urges Americans in China to leave amid deadly outbreak https://t.co/POkk48ZmVK #travel 2 hours ago

yazeidhafith

YAZEID ◼︎ #Coronavirus : Two people in #UK test positive for deadly virus | The Independent https://t.co/N1SBwfHXjH 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears [Video]Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears

CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts. NPR reports that the coffee..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:07Published

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency [Video]WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization says the deadly Wuhan coronavirus that originated in China is now a “global health emergency”.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.