Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reverse Boris Johnson’s end to freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he becomes prime minister.

Sir Keir, who has been blamed by some for aiding Labour’s catastrophic election defeat with his Brexit policy, praised the benefits of EU membership in a speech in Westminster Cathedral Hall.

“I want people in this country to be able to go and work abroad in Europe.

And I want people in Europe to be able to come and work here,” he said.

“I want families to be able to live together, whether that’s in Europe or here, and I want people in this country, in the United Kingdom, to be able to go and study in Europe just as they can now and people in Europe to be able to come and study here.
