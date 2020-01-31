Global  

Coronavirus: British nationals arrive in UK from Wuhan

Plane carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, and taxis down the runway.

After several delays, the flight – chartered by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) – left Wuhan at 9.45am local time on Friday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries.
Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard

A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals flew out on Friday from China's central city of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Plane carrying Britons and others from China's Wuhan lands in UK

A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals landed in Britain after flying from China's...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks [Video]Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks

CHINA — As the Wuhan virus continues to fan out across all parts of China, the number of confirmed cases is already over 9,400, with another 12,000 plus suspected cases and over 200 dead. And these..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

UK nationals land at RAF Brize Norton from Wuhan and begin disembarking [Video]UK nationals land at RAF Brize Norton from Wuhan and begin disembarking

Seven large coaches have arrived on January 31 at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

