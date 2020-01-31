Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the swift conclusion that Trump wants.

Jonah Green reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

markvancho

mark vancho @SenatorRomney Good Day Senator. Please do not call for witnesses in the impeachment effort. The Democratic House… https://t.co/xMr2Yle2co 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.