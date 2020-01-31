Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:36s - Published Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the swift conclusion that Trump wants. Jonah Green reports. 0

