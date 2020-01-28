Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Why the 'devil' coronavirus has hit European stocks hard

The coronavirus scare has wiped $1.2 trillion from global stock markets in the last two weeks as new...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus Outbreak, A Global Public Health Emergency?

Coronavirus Outbreak, A Global Public Health Emergency? In late December, the World Health...
PRAVDA - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks [Video]Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks

CHINA — As the Wuhan virus continues to fan out across all parts of China, the number of confirmed cases is already over 9,400, with another 12,000 plus suspected cases and over 200 dead. And these..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola [Video]Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese Researchers find that the novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early this month. The statistical..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.