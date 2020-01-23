Global  

Kate Middleton Reportedly Misses Prince Harry

Kate Middleton Reportedly Misses Prince Harry

Kate Middleton Reportedly Misses Prince Harry

Prince Harry has stepped down as a senior royal, leaving not only a large workload for his brother and sister-in-law, but also a broken relationship.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
