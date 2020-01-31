Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are Launching a Cosmetics Line Together
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are
Launching a Cosmetics Line Together Kendall has confirmed she is working
with her sibling's brand, Kylie Cosmetics,
and promises it will be "really big." Kendall Jenner, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Kendall Jenner, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Kendall previously opened up about her
skincare routine, revealing that she thinks
she has the best skincare routine of all her sisters.
But she insists they all still
have "beautiful skin." Kendall Jenner,
via statement