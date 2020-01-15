Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral' The rapper’s latest release features 23 new tracks with features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz and more.

'Funeral' was first teased in 2016 and is the follow-up to Wayne’s 2018 album, ‘Tha Carter V.’ Weezy toured North America last summer with Blink-182.

‘Funeral’ is the rapper’s 13th studio release and is available for streaming on all major services.