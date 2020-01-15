Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral' The rapper’s latest release features 23 new tracks with features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz and more.

'Funeral' was first teased in 2016 and is the follow-up to Wayne’s 2018 album, ‘Tha Carter V.’ Weezy toured North America last summer with Blink-182.

‘Funeral’ is the rapper’s 13th studio release and is available for streaming on all major services.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne announces new album Funeral


ContactMusic - Published

How Lil Wayne's New Music Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Lil Wayne is honoring Kobe Bryant in the most special way. On Friday, the "A Milli" rapper released...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KLE1967

TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 RT @XXL: JUST IN: Lil Wayne drops new Funeral album 🚨🚨 https://t.co/KuIebrlJAf 6 seconds ago

sleezy_bts

🇿🇦💦Sleezy💦🇿🇦 Officially no Beef 🥩 Between Wayne & Thug & he might feature Thug on his album that drops tonight😱😩😪💕GodIsGood💕 “Fu… https://t.co/w64h29F51g 3 minutes ago

Louis88744682

Louis Lil Wayne drops new album, 'Funeral' - CNN https://t.co/hDeKfcAOx6 6 minutes ago

magnetic_mag

Magnetic Magazine Lil Wayne drops a bloated 24-track album 'Funeral' that despite the length, still has some bright spots https://t.co/x3blY09wDC 6 minutes ago

Chukkie_esx

SON OF A GUN RT @XXL: So, there’s a chance Young Thug will be on Lil Wayne’s new album that drops tonight 👀🚨 #Funeral https://t.co/BwvZuSJIU7 7 minutes ago

breathesam1

Sam Eminem drops a surprise album called Music to be Murdered By and then Lil Wayne surprise drops an album called Fune… https://t.co/l6ARGh6C1N 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Unreleased Lil Wayne Songs Surface On SoundCloud [Video]10 Unreleased Lil Wayne Songs Surface On SoundCloud

Less than a week after Lil’ Wayne’s unreleased single “Lets Ride” featuring Sean Kingston leaked online, fans of the New Orleans rapper have discovered almost an entire album worth of..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.