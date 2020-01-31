Global  

Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote

Republican senators are poised to block any witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The vote to block witnesses is scheduled for Friday.

On Thursday night Sen.

Lamar Alexander announced he'll vote "no" on the motion.

Alexander's decision gives cover to vulnerable GOP senators.

Maine's Susan Collins and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski said they'll vote "yes" on witnesses.

Democrats need four Republican votes to reach a 51-vote majority and pass the motion.

Just three Republicans appear ready to vote with them on the issue.

Collins and Murkowski can now tell voters back home they broke with their party.
