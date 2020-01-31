Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The black liberation movement (also known as FTP3) in New York, New York, gather with a group of students of The University of New York to protest against police enforcement on subways and for free MTA transportation.

The protest took place outside the Department of Justice in Downtown Manhattan on Friday morning (January 31).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal [Video]Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal

A movement to sabotage the MTA ended with commuter delays, property damage and dozens of arrests Friday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published

Anti-MTA, Anti-Police Protests Create Wave Of Chaos Amid Friday Night Commute At Grand Central [Video]Anti-MTA, Anti-Police Protests Create Wave Of Chaos Amid Friday Night Commute At Grand Central

Led by an anti-police group that wants officers out of the subways and free train rides, demonstrators also marched down 42nd Street and down into the subway system from Bryant Park station. CBSN New..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.