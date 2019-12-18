Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Brexiteers gathered in Westminster's Parliament Square in central London opposite Parliament today (January 31) to celebrate the UK's departure from the European Union.

Video shows Brexit supporters stepping on the EU flag.

One Brexit supporter from Southampton said: "It was a day we thought wouldn't happen, we were worried that democracy wouldn't happen." Brexit supporter Joseph Afrane said: "I'm so excited.

... Thank you, Mr Prime Minister, Boris Johnson!"