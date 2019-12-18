Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Brexiteers gathered in Westminster's Parliament Square in central London opposite Parliament today (January 31) to celebrate the UK's departure from the European Union.

Video shows Brexit supporters stepping on the EU flag.

One Brexit supporter from Southampton said: "It was a day we thought wouldn't happen, we were worried that democracy wouldn't happen." Brexit supporter Joseph Afrane said: "I'm so excited.

... Thank you, Mr Prime Minister, Boris Johnson!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day [Video]Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day

Several Union Flags have been set up in Parliament Square in preparation for tomorrow (January 31) when the UK will leave the European Union.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Brexiteers wish 'Happy Brexmas' outside Parliament with one week til Christmas Day [Video]Brexiteers wish 'Happy Brexmas' outside Parliament with one week til Christmas Day

Brexit supporters were spotted outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster wishing passersby "Happy Brexmas" with exactly one week to go until Christmas Day. The group got a mixed reaction from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.