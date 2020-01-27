Budget 2020 | Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:42s - Published Budget 2020 | Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders ahead of the Union Budget 2020. The meeting was held on Friday, a day ahead of budget. Naidu met the leaders to sought leaders’ cooperation for smooth conduct during the budget.