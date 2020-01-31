Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shania Twain's Marriage Story Is Like A Country Song

Shania Twain's Marriage Story Is Like A Country Song

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Shania Twain's Marriage Story Is Like A Country Song

Shania Twain's Marriage Story Is Like A Country Song

The country star opened up about her "beautifully twisted" marriage story in a recent interview.

Watch to find out the unusual chain of events that led her to marrying her second husband.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shania Twain Admits Her Love Story With Husband Frederic Thiebaud Is 'So Beautifully Twisted'

The 'You're Still the One' hitmaker gets candid about her marriage to her husband, whom she first...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sanjuan2023

Karen RT @usatodaylife: Shania Twain and her now-husband confided in each other after their spouses were having affairs -- with each other. https… 2 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Shania Twain and her now-husband confided in each other after their spouses were having affairs -- with each other. https://t.co/V1As4GhZEK 2 hours ago

idromance

idRomance Shania Twain calls her marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud 'beautifully twisted' - USA TODAY https://t.co/PlQUy6j9iP… https://t.co/1BPQhmZvF4 3 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/O8g6dlKw2s After nine years, Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud is still the one - but the way… https://t.co/mdwUatL6Jc 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.