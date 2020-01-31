|
2 in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoint, shots fired near Mar-a-Lago
|
FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m.
When it breached both security checkpoints heading toward the main entrance.
|
|
|
|
