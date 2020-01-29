Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights

Delta and American Airlines on Friday (January 31) both suspended lights from the U.S. to mainland China, citing the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The two are the first major U.S. carriers to temporarily halt operations over the outbreak, joining Air France KLM, British Airways, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic.

And the move comes a day after after American Airlines' pilots went so far as to file a lawsuit seeking an immediate halt to flights.

The airlines' action follow a State Department advisory urging Americans not to travel to China.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization this week declared the virus a global emergency.

World Health Organization Director General: (SOUNDBITE) (English) WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: "The greatest concern is deportation for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems." Chinese authorities announced Friday that the virus had claimed another 40 lives in just 24 hours.

Health officials say the death toll is more than 200, with nearly 10,000 confirmed cases of the flu-like illness.

American Airlines said it would stop flying Friday.

Delta said its last China-bound flight would leave the U.S. on Monday.

Major Chinese carriers were still operating flights to and from the United States as of Friday.